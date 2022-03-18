Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 280,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE RA traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,283. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1,374.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

