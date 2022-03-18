Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.15, but opened at $18.60. Truist Financial currently has a sell rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 32,883 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $60,673,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

