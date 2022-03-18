Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 696,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,743 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $18,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.81. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

