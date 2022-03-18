Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

