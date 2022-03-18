Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $2.15 Million Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYF. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $344,000.

NYF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 73,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,569. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.40.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

