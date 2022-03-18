Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.18.

Shares of SMT traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.79. 35,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.05. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.42 and a 52 week high of C$4.83. The stock has a market cap of C$292.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

