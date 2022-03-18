Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 1,191 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,131 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 757,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 51,996 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,906,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,368,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

TD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.86. 8,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

