Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 5,830,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $43,183,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after buying an additional 815,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.62. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

SIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

