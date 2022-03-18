Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $263.56 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $270.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

