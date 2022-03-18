Analysts Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Jabil posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $842,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,505 shares of company stock worth $6,583,154 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

About Jabil (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.