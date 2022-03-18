MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.510-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.MongoDB also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of MDB opened at $372.43 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.18.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $496.72.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $194,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,362 shares of company stock valued at $78,007,102. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $23,454,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

