Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $484.36.

Shares of HUM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $440.33. 2,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.79.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

