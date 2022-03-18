Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Director Purchases $49,999.98 in Stock

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) Director David R. Epstein purchased 26,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $49,999.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Axcella Health stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,016. The company has a market cap of $98.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Axcella Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Axcella Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.61.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

