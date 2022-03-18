Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Craig Hallum

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 371.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 651,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,828. The firm has a market cap of $175.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.64. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 355,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 664,731 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 655,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

