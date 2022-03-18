Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.77. 560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,915. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.02 and its 200 day moving average is $121.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

