Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 694 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.10 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

