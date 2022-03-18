Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Reduced by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 48,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 32,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $344.44 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.58 and a 200-day moving average of $372.42.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

