Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 590 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $428.59 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.70 and a 200-day moving average of $365.74.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

