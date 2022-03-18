WT Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WT Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $371.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $412.62 and its 200-day moving average is $550.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $164.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.