NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.79.

Shares of NKE opened at $127.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.18 and a 200-day moving average of $155.17. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $201.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.