Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $79.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

