Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $582.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.34. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORC shares. Jonestrading cut Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.