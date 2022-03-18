Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $270.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

