FY2022 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

