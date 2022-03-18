Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.61 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 252,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,245. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVID. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 23,976 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.