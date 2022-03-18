Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $551,577.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,754,000 after acquiring an additional 998,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after buying an additional 878,317 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,705,000 after buying an additional 531,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after buying an additional 335,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,073,000 after buying an additional 351,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

