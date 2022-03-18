Marquette Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Osiris Acquisition were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,008,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 245.3% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

OSI opened at $9.71 on Friday. Osiris Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Osiris Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

