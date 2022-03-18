YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $25.61 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.7% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 87,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $160.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

