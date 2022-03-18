Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $4.49 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 431,173 shares of company stock worth $114,549,164. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $285.51 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $285.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.42. The firm has a market cap of $271.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.