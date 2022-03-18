Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 52.16%. Janus International Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 0.54. Janus International Group has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $15.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $3,242,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 2,019.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 263,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

JBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

