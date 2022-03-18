Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.00. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

