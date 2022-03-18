Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $507.02 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $352.34 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The company has a market cap of $477.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.66 and a 200 day moving average of $455.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

