FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.50-21.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.58. FedEx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $20.500-$21.500 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $305.18.

FDX stock opened at $227.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.45 and its 200 day moving average is $240.49.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.06). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 818,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,639,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 73,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of FedEx by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of FedEx by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 45,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

