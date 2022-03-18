STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

STAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $32.34 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

