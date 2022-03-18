YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 30,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $234.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.54. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.31 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

