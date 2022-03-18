Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GrowGeneration (GRWG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) recently:

3/16/2022 – GrowGeneration was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

3/3/2022 – GrowGeneration was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

3/2/2022 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $14.00.

3/1/2022 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

GRWG stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $546.30 million, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 2.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $2,987,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

