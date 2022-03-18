McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.45.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $473.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.78. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

