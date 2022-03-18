McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,785 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.