SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,284,000 after purchasing an additional 115,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,453,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $180.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.