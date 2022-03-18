Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Purchases $10,450.06 in Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,450.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $199.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.