YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 675 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.27 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.07.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

