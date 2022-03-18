First PREMIER Bank Sells 10,181 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,181 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,194,000 after purchasing an additional 213,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,334,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 237,551 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.72 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $51.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

