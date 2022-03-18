First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Cut by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management cut its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $146,000.

LMBS stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

