Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.45. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

