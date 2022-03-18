Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) to announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.80. Masco also posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $56.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $158,583,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $4,980,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

