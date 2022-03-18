Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Oppenheimer

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.79% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.
NYSE:JEF opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.42.
In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $389,865,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,827,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,898,000 after acquiring an additional 927,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.
About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.