Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Oppenheimer

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $389,865,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,827,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,898,000 after acquiring an additional 927,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.