Curbstone Financial Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises about 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

