The Sandbox (SAND) Trading 8% Higher This Week

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00007538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $811.29 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00095290 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.09 or 0.00284236 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,139,993,229 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

