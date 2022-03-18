Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.
Shares of ELDN stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $16.58.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.
About Eledon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.
