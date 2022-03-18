Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ELDN stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $16.58.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.