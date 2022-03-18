Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

